Police act quickly after Mississippi homeowner reports someone breaking into house while they are inside

Mississippi police acted quickly when a homeowner called to report someone had broken into their house while they were inside.

Larrious Lipsey, 39, of Oxford was taken into custody soon after the homeowner on Clearbrook Drivenin Oxford called to report the break-in on May 25.

Officers responded to the area and were able to locate the Lipsey within minutes, police said.

Lipsey was charged with burglary and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing. Lipsey was issued a $20,000 bond.