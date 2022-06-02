Mississippi county supervisor arrested on felony drug charge after he reportedly was caught speeding in county-owned truck.

Published 6:14 am Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi county supervisor has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after he was reportedly caught speeding in his county-owned truck early Sunday morning.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Pontotoc County Supervisor Dan McKnight was stopped by the Mississippi Highway Patrol shortly before 2:30 a.m.Sunday on Highway 15  south.

McKnight was charged with speeding, careless driving, no driver’s license on demand and driving under the influence.

According to MHP officials, McKnight was observed traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2020 white GMC Sierra pickup.

McKnight was later charged with an additional charge of possession of meth, a felony.

McKnight is the District 5 supervisor in Pontotoc County, serving in his third term. He has been serving since January 2016.

McKnight was booked into the Pontotoc County jail and is now out on bond.

 

 

 

 

 

 

