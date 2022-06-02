Wreck claims life of Mississippi woman and her unborn child. Four other children injured in crash.

Published 5:46 am Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman and her unborn child died in a Tuesday afternoon crash that injured four other children,

Makayla Coggins, 23, of Maben, and her unborn child suffered fatal injuries shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a crash on U.S. 82 in Oktibbeha County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Coggins lost control of her Ford Expedition, ran off the left side of the road, and turned over in the median.

Four other children in the vehicle with Coggins suffered moderate injuries.

An afternoon crash in Oktibbeha County claimed the lives of a woman and her unborn child.

 

