Carjacking and armed home invasion suspect arrested after he barricades himself in Mississippi residence

Published 5:51 am Friday, June 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police say that a man wanted in connection with a carjacking and three armed home invasions is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a North Mississippi residence.

Brian Parker, 49, of Florida, was taken into custody Thursday after multiple agencies responded to an alert to be on the lookout for Parker after a carjacking and two burglaries were reported in Olive Branch and Southaven areas.  Officials later learned that the burglaries were armed home invasions.

After Parker’s vehicle was spotted in a neighborhood, officers from Southaven, Olive Branch and Desoto County set up a perimeter near Church and Getwell Roads.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials say Parker was able to gain entry to the homes by shooting the doors.

At one point, Parker broke into a house with a female resident inside. Officials said. the female was able to escape and Parker then reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence.

A hostage negotiator was able to talk Parker out of the house without incident.

Police say Parker has an extensive criminal history and was wanted out of Pontotoc County for felony theft.

Southaven police said five felony charges are pending, with the possibility of more.  More charges are pending in Olive Branch as well.

More News

Mississippi mother angry, concerned when son comes home with “Monkey” award from school

Mississippi school district sets medical marijuana policy for students

Mississippi authorities arrest man, woman after being found with meth

Mississippi sheriff, ATF investigating theft of truck, cartons of cigarettes

Print Article