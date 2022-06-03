Mississippi father arrested after he allegedly stabs son while traveling on interstate

Published 5:12 am Friday, June 3, 2022

By Picayune Item Staff

Dysart

Officers and investigators with the Picayune Police Department recently worked on a case where a father allegedly stabbed his son while driving on the interstate.

Capt. Rhonda Johnson said the stabbing case took place on May 24. On that date, officers were dispatched to Interstate 59 between exits 4 and 6 just before 12:30 p.m. in relation to a man being stabbed.

Officers arrived to find that a man had been stabbed while the vehicle was driving down the road.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Investigation into the incident determined that 66-year-old Glenn Joseph Dysart of 31 Emmett Meitzler Road had stabbed his son during a confrontation that took place in the vehicle while it was traveling down the interstate.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds, while Dysart was arrested for aggravated assault, Johnson said. No fatalities were reported.

More News

Mississippi mother angry, concerned when son comes home with “Monkey” award from school

Mississippi school district sets medical marijuana policy for students

Mississippi authorities arrest man, woman after being found with meth

Mississippi sheriff, ATF investigating theft of truck, cartons of cigarettes

Print Article