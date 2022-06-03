Mississippi school district sets medical marijuana policy for students

A Southwest Mississippi school board approved changes to its policies in relation to prescribed medical marijuana usage by students.

The Franklin Advocate newspaper in Meadville reports that the Franklin County School Board voted 5-0 to authorize changes to its policy.

Under its new policy, students will be allowed to take medical marijuana in pill form only as long as students have a doctor’s order and all of the documentation required by law.

The smoked form of medical marijuana will not be allowed.

Under the policy, medical marijuana pills will not be stored at school and will not be touched by school district personnel. A parent or guardian will have to come to the school to administer the medicine in pill form.

Superintendent of Education Chris Kent said the district would not be putting its employees in the practice of handling or dispensing medical marijuana.