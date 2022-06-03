Shooting at Amazon warehouse leaves one person dead in Mississippi

A woman was killed Friday when an unknown person shot and killed her outside an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi, police say.

The shooting occurred at approximately noon at the facility on Commerce Parkway.

Police say the woman, who was not immediately identified, was shot three times.

Investigators said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Horn Lake Police and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the investigation.

No suspect was identified and no possible motive for the killing was released.