Mississippi man arrested in Texas New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man dead in restaurant parking lot

Published 6:33 am Saturday, June 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Texas police say they have arrested a 31-year-old Mississippi man in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man dead in a Texarkana restaurant parking lot.

Cedric Alexander, 31, of Walls, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a report from WKTAL News in Texarkana, Texas.

Alexander is being held on a $1 million bond.

Alexander is charged in the death of Jermaine Aldridge, 31, who was found shot in the back at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, in the local Chili’s parking lot. Aldridge died on the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

 

 

