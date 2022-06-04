Police investigate after dead body found along interstate in Mississippi

Police are investigating after the discovery of a dead body found Friday along the roadside of an interstate in Mississippi.

Officers with the Picayune Police Department searched for evidence in the area where the body was found along Interstate 59 near mile marker 5 northbound on Friday morning.

Assistant Chief James Bolton said the department was alerted that a deceased person was in a ditch in that area Friday at about 10:11 a.m.

When police arrived officers said they found an as yet unidentified person and began collecting evidence to determine what happened.