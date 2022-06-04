Woman accused of shooting man along Mississippi street while she was driving U-Haul truck. Man found in ditch later dies at hospital.

A woman is under arrest after police said she admitted to shooting and killing a man while driving a U-Haul truck.

Sonni Leann Stewart, 32, has been charged with murder after the man she reportedly shot on Hickory Drive in Jackson later died in the hospital.

Jackson police found the man in a ditch on Hickory Drive at 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses reported that someone was shooting at a male from a 10-foot U-Haul truck. Investigators later arrested Stewart at a house on Livingston Road.

Police say Stewart admitted to renting the U-Haul truck in Pearl and shooting the man while she was driving the truck.

Stewart has reportedly not told investigators why she shot the man.