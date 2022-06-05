High-speed interstate chase through two Mississippi counties ends with three arrests

Three people were arrested after police from multiple jurisdictions pursued a stolen vehicle in a high-speed chase on the interstate between Madison and Jackson.

News sources in Jackson report that officers chased the vehicle from I-55 southbound into Madison, through Ridgeland before eventually ending the chase on North State Street in Jackson.

The suspects reportedly abandoned the vehicle on State Street near Oak Street. Witnesses say the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled to a nearby neighborhood.

After a brief search, all three suspects were taken into custody. Police have not yet identified the suspects.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Madison police, Jackson police and Ridgeland police were involved in the incident. Nor injuries were reported.