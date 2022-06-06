Canva

Best-performing REIT stocks last month

Inflationary woes and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates continued to affect the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. The S&P United States REIT Index has been battered in the month of May, but year-to-date returns remain slightly positive.

This month, VICI Properties Inc. completed its $17.2 billion acquisition of MGM Growth Properties, a group of 15 entertainment properties. The acquisition bumps VICI’s enterprise value to an estimated $44 billion and establishes it as the owner of the most casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and the largest amount of hotel and conference real estate in the country.

In healthcare REITs, Welltower Inc., which owns senior housing, rehabilitation centers and medical offices, made a $4.8 billion all-cash offer to acquire Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., which has a portfolio of medical office buildings. Healthcare Realty Trust declined the offer, as it’s currently merging with Healthcare Trust of America.

Real estate platform ZeroDown compiled a list of the best-performing REITs in May, using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked based on total returns, including dividends. All REITs based in the U.S. listed on Reit.com were considered. REITs, short for real estate investment trusts, are companies that own and operate income-producing properties such as apartments, office buildings, retail space, or timberland. To qualify as a REIT, the company must distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders.

#20. The Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)

– May total return: +6.8%

— Price change: +6.8%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Retail REITs

#19. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

– May total return: +7.5%

— Price change: +7.5%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Mortgage REITs

#17. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

– May total return: +8.2%

— Price change: +8.2%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Health Care REITs

#16. Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

– May total return: +8.5%

— Price change: +7.3%

— Dividends: $0.31

– REIT type: Health Care REITs

#15. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

– May total return: +8.6%

— Price change: +8.6%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Retail REITs

#14. New Residential Investment Corporation (NRZ)

– May total return: +8.7%

— Price change: +8.7%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Mortgage REITs

#13. Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

– May total return: +12.3%

— Price change: +12.3%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Lodging/Resorts REITs

#12. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

– May total return: +12.5%

— Price change: +11.4%

— Dividends: $0.12

– REIT type: Mortgage REITs

#11. CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

– May total return: +14.3%

— Price change: +14.3%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Health Care REITs

#10. National Health Investors (NHI)

– May total return: +14.8%

— Price change: +14.8%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Health Care REITs

#9. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

– May total return: +15.7%

— Price change: +13.7%

— Dividends: $0.05

– REIT type: Infrastructure REITs

#8. Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)

– May total return: +16.0%

— Price change: +16.0%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Mortgage REITs

#7. Great Ajax Corp (AJX)

– May total return: +16.1%

— Price change: +13.3%

— Dividends: $0.26

– REIT type: Mortgage REITs

#6. Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)

– May total return: +16.7%

— Price change: +16.7%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Mortgage REITs

#4. Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

– May total return: +16.8%

— Price change: +16.8%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Health Care REITs

#3. LTC Properties (LTC)

– May total return: +18.0%

— Price change: +17.4%

— Dividends: $0.19

– REIT type: Health Care REITs

#2. Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

– May total return: +22.8%

— Price change: +20.2%

— Dividends: $0.30

– REIT type: Health Care REITs

#1. CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

– May total return: +44.5%

— Price change: +43.6%

— Dividends: $0.07

– REIT type: Timberlands REITs

