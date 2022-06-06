Best-performing REIT stocks last month
Published 3:30 pm Monday, June 6, 2022
Canva
Best-performing REIT stocks last month
Inflationary woes and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates continued to affect the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. The S&P United States REIT Index has been battered in the month of May, but year-to-date returns remain slightly positive.
This month, VICI Properties Inc. completed its $17.2 billion acquisition of MGM Growth Properties, a group of 15 entertainment properties. The acquisition bumps VICI’s enterprise value to an estimated $44 billion and establishes it as the owner of the most casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and the largest amount of hotel and conference real estate in the country.
In healthcare REITs, Welltower Inc., which owns senior housing, rehabilitation centers and medical offices, made a $4.8 billion all-cash offer to acquire Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., which has a portfolio of medical office buildings. Healthcare Realty Trust declined the offer, as it’s currently merging with Healthcare Trust of America.
Real estate platform ZeroDown compiled a list of the best-performing REITs in May, using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked based on total returns, including dividends. All REITs based in the U.S. listed on Reit.com were considered. REITs, short for real estate investment trusts, are companies that own and operate income-producing properties such as apartments, office buildings, retail space, or timberland. To qualify as a REIT, the company must distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders.
Stacker
#20. The Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)
– May total return: +6.8%
— Price change: +6.8%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Retail REITs
Stacker
#19. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)
– May total return: +7.5%
— Price change: +7.5%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Mortgage REITs
Stacker
#18. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)
– May total return: +7.5%
— Price change: +7.5%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Mortgage REITs
Stacker
#17. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
– May total return: +8.2%
— Price change: +8.2%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Health Care REITs
Stacker
#16. Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)
– May total return: +8.5%
— Price change: +7.3%
— Dividends: $0.31
– REIT type: Health Care REITs
Stacker
#15. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)
– May total return: +8.6%
— Price change: +8.6%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Retail REITs
Stacker
#14. New Residential Investment Corporation (NRZ)
– May total return: +8.7%
— Price change: +8.7%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Mortgage REITs
Stacker
#13. Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)
– May total return: +12.3%
— Price change: +12.3%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Lodging/Resorts REITs
Stacker
#12. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)
– May total return: +12.5%
— Price change: +11.4%
— Dividends: $0.12
– REIT type: Mortgage REITs
Stacker
#11. CareTrust REIT (CTRE)
– May total return: +14.3%
— Price change: +14.3%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Health Care REITs
Stacker
#10. National Health Investors (NHI)
– May total return: +14.8%
— Price change: +14.8%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Health Care REITs
Stacker
#9. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
– May total return: +15.7%
— Price change: +13.7%
— Dividends: $0.05
– REIT type: Infrastructure REITs
Stacker
#8. Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)
– May total return: +16.0%
— Price change: +16.0%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Mortgage REITs
Stacker
#7. Great Ajax Corp (AJX)
– May total return: +16.1%
— Price change: +13.3%
— Dividends: $0.26
– REIT type: Mortgage REITs
Stacker
#6. Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
– May total return: +16.7%
— Price change: +16.7%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Mortgage REITs
Stacker
#5. Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
– May total return: +16.7%
— Price change: +16.7%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Mortgage REITs
Stacker
#4. Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
– May total return: +16.8%
— Price change: +16.8%
— Dividends: $0.00
– REIT type: Health Care REITs
Stacker
#3. LTC Properties (LTC)
– May total return: +18.0%
— Price change: +17.4%
— Dividends: $0.19
– REIT type: Health Care REITs
Stacker
#2. Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)
– May total return: +22.8%
— Price change: +20.2%
— Dividends: $0.30
– REIT type: Health Care REITs
Stacker
#1. CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)
– May total return: +44.5%
— Price change: +43.6%
— Dividends: $0.07
– REIT type: Timberlands REITs
This story originally appeared on ZeroDown
and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.