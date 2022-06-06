Man arrested after threatening ‘bloodshed’ in Mississippi congressman’s office

Published 6:12 am Monday, June 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man who walked into Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jackson office was arrested Friday after he threatened “one of the biggest bloodsheds in Jackson” after he was told that Thompson was not available to see him.

Jackson Police report that Tony Brown, 66, of Jackson, is in custody and is accused of making a terror threat at Thompson’s campaign headquarters on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson Friday.

Brown reportedly asked to see Thompson but was told by staff members that the congressman was not in the building.

Brown then reportedly threatened  “one of the biggest bloodsheds in Jackson” if he could not see Thompson.

Brown is charged with felony making a terror threat.

