Mississippi father arrested, charged with murder of son

Published 9:08 am Monday, June 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi father was arrested after an argument with his son turned deadly.

The Amite County Sheriff’s Office arrested Junius Henry III and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his son on May 27.

Henry was arrested after deputies responded to a shooting at the 200 block of South Greensburg Road.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Authorities say that Henry shot and killed his son as a result of an argument.

The shooting remains under investigation.

 

More News

Arrest made after Mississippi man was hit by car and then left to die on side of road

Mississippi’s medical marijuana application portal already has more than 1,800 users

The name of Mississippi’s top doc may soon be synonymous with the abortion debate. He had nothing to do with lawsuit.

In 1965, shots were fired into this house to terrorize Black community. Now it will become new addition to Mississippi’s Freedom Trail

Print Article