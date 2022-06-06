Mississippi father arrested, charged with murder of son
Published 9:08 am Monday, June 6, 2022
A Mississippi father was arrested after an argument with his son turned deadly.
The Amite County Sheriff’s Office arrested Junius Henry III and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his son on May 27.
Henry was arrested after deputies responded to a shooting at the 200 block of South Greensburg Road.
Authorities say that Henry shot and killed his son as a result of an argument.
The shooting remains under investigation.