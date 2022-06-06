This man broke into Mississippi store and stole cash register. Have you seen him?

Police are looking for a man who broke into a Mississippi convenience store and stole a cash register.

Brookhaven Police report that on June 4, 2022, around 4:50 am the C-store on 714 E Monticello Street was broken into by a male subject.

The subject broke in with forced entry and stole the cash register, police said.

Photos of the suspect taken from surveillance video were published by the police department on social media.

The Brookhaven Police Department is asking for assistance to help identify the subject. If you have any information please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424