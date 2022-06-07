Victims use social media to track down suspects who stole car and gun from their Mississippi house. Alleged burglars caught when car runs out of gas.

Two alleged vehicle burglars are now under arrest after the car they stole ran out of gas, leaving them stranded on the side of the road.

The victims of the burglary, who had their car and a gun inside the vehicle stolen from their Hinds County home, used social media to find the vehicle and track down the burglars.

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call from one of the victims stating that they had found the stolen car in Warren County with the alleged burglars inside.

The victim of the stolen vehicle said that she and her husband had reported that a 2003 Chevrolet pickup and a handgun inside it were missing from their home in Hinds County on Friday.

The victim posted pictures of the vehicle on Facebook. Someone reached out directly to the victim and said they thought they had seen the vehicle in the area of Warrior’s Trail in Warren County. The victim then drove to Warren County and found the vehicle sitting on the side of Stenson Road.

She then called 911 at about 11:20 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies responded and found a female driver, Dannielle Lynn Walker, 29 of Warren County, and a male passenger, Lee Doss, 42 of Vicksburg, in the vehicle, which had apparently run out of gas.

Deputies ran a Vehicle Identification Number check and confirmed reports of the theft through the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. Both Walker and Doss were detained and have been charged with receiving and possession of stolen property by WCSO. They have also both been given separate charges of possession of the stolen firearm, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, which was recovered from the vehicle.

Any charges for the vehicle theft will be at the discretion of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said he wished to emphasize that anyone with information on stolen property should contact law enforcement directly.

“In this case, everything worked out safely. But we certainly do not recommend that victims go out looking for their own stolen property,” Pace said. “We would prefer that if they do get information, that they call 911 and let law enforcement pursue those tips; rather than the citizen putting themself in harm’s way.”