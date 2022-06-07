Assault rifle, 500 rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests stolen from Mississippi police vehicle

Published 6:29 am Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are searching for suspects after an assault rifle, a handgun, 500 rounds of ammunition and two bullet-proof vests were stolen from a Mississippi police vehicle.

WTVA News reports that the items were stolen from a Columbus police officer’s squad car between Sunday night and Monday morning near the intersection of Willowbrook Road and Fifth Street North.

The city-owned vehicle was parked at the officer’s home.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin told WTVA that the reports of the stolen items have been entered into a national database used by law enforcement and that the Columbus Police and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are both working diligently on the case.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Columbus Police Department or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

More News

Police: Primary aggressor of gunfight where more than 50 rounds were sprayed across Mississippi parking lot now in custody

Collision between motorcyle, car on Mississippi highway kills man, injures two others

Victims use social media to track down suspects who stole car and gun from their Mississippi house. Alleged burglars caught when car runs out of gas.

Southern Miss tops LSU to advance to super regional, will face Ole Miss

Print Article