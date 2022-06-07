Louisiana man accused of calling Florida congresswoman and threatening her — twice

Published 10:10 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By The Associated Press

A 66-year-old Louisiana man faces charges for allegedly threatening a Florida congresswoman during a rage-filled telephone call to her Washington office, federal prosecutors said.

Charles T. Germany, of Walker, was arrested on a charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure another and given a conditional release Friday, said attorney J. Rodney Baum, who was appointed by the court to represent him. Some of the conditions of his release require him to not possess a firearm or other weapon and to avoid alcohol or other drugs.

Baum declined comment, saying it was still too early in the process. “I haven’t even received discovery in the case yet,” he said.

No trial date has been set.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Germany called Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy’s office twice on May 27 from his home phone. He also disparaged President Joe Biden in both calls, authorities said.

Murphy, of Winter Park, is an American of Vietnamese descent representing Florida’s 7th Congressional District since 2017.

If convicted, Germany faces up to five years in prison.

