Utility clerk took payments from customers, then manipulated the books to steal thousands, auditor says

Published 9:53 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By The Associated Press

The former lead cashier for Clarksdale Public Utilities has been arrested on embezzlement charges, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday.

Shoral Bounds was indicted by a Coahoma County grand jury, according to a press release from the auditor’s office. Bounds is accused of embezzling customer utility payments and manipulating the computer systems to show that her daily collections were less than she collected

White’s office said Bounds was given a demand letter to pay $182,771.97, an amount that includes interest and investigative expenses.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

It is not immediately clear if Bounds has an attorney to represent her and speak to the media on her behalf.

The public utility serves 6,800 residential and business customers in the Mississippi Delta.

“This is, yet again, a person working at a utilities office who took advantage of the very people she should have been serving,” White said in a statement.

More Uncategorized

Police: Mississippi woman arrested after she rams car traveling at high rate of speed in attempt to run vehicle off road

Mississippi woman dies in head-on collision Wednesday

Missouri man killed in motorcycle wreck on Mississippi interstate

First all-female rideshare business in Mississippi launched

Print Article