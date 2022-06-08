Mississippi small town now under curfew, after recent drive-by shooting, car burglaries and discovery of juveniles with guns

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

After officers responded to a drive-by shooting, reports of two stolen cars, five car burglaries and the discovery of guns in the hands of two juveniles in the last four days, Louisville police have instituted a curfew for the town of 6,000 residents.

Police Chief Sean Holidness told news sources the curfew was set as part of an effort to reduce crime in the city and get ahead of what could be a violent summer for the small town.

The city-wide curfew, now in effect, is as follows:

  • Residents must be in their homes at 10 p.m.
  • Residents can leave their houses after 5 a.m.

Holdiness said some residents may have legitimate reasons to be out late or early and that local residents should use good judgment as long as the curfew is in effect.

Louisville leaders will review the ordinance in two weeks.

