Mississippi woman charged with first-degree murder, issued $1 million bond

A Mississippi woman has been issued a $1,000,000 bond after being charged with first-degree murder.

The Oxford Police Department has arrested and charged Alexandria Griste, 29, of Oxford, with first-degree murder after an incident in the 2900 block of South Lamar Boulevard.

On Wednesday, June 8 at approximately 12:15 a.m., OPD officers responded to the area for a reported gunshot wound victim.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Griste was identified as the suspect in the shooting was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Griste was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $1,000,000 bond.