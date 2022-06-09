Three juveniles, one adult arrested in case of guns, ammunition and bulletproof vest stolen from police car

Published 6:27 am Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Three juveniles and an adult have been arrested in connection with the theft of guns and ammunition from an unmarked Mississippi police cruiser.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that four suspects have been taken into custody. Three of the four suspects are between the ages of 13 and 17.

Police have not identified the suspects, but say the fourth person is an adult.

Two guns, 500 rounds of ammunition and bulletproof vests were stolen from the trunk of a Columbus police officer’s police unit.

The vehicle was reportedly locked and parked at the officer’s home.

Although the guns have not been recovered, police say they have recovered som of the ammunition and the bulletproof vests.

More arrests are suspected in the case.

 

 

