Mississippi homeowner exchanges gunfire with suspicious person he spotted in his driveway

A Mississippi homeowner said he exchanged gunfire with a suspicious person he saw in his driveway.

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of Columbia Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night for a report of shots fired.

A resident reported that he saw a suspicious subject in his driveway and yelled at him. The suspect then fired a handgun at the resident.

The resident fired back with his own handgun and the suspect ran away.

This case is under investigation.