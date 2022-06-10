Mississippi homeowner exchanges gunfire with suspicious person he spotted in his driveway

Published 7:13 am Friday, June 10, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi homeowner said he exchanged gunfire with a suspicious person he saw in his driveway.

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of Columbia Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night for a report of shots fired.

A resident reported that he saw a suspicious subject in his driveway and yelled at him. The suspect then fired a handgun at the resident.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The resident fired back with his own handgun and the suspect ran away.

This case is under investigation.

More News

Police investigating after woman reportedly hist in the head with hammer at Mississippi casino

Name of fallen Mississippi police officer released. Search continues for his killer.

‘Street justice is not legal’ justice — Three Mississippi men receive life plus 20 years for beating death

Jury awards $1.27 million dollars to family of Mississippi man who died in rehabilitation center

Print Article