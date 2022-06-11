Alert issued for 29-year-old Mississippi man missing since Wednesday

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 29-year-old Decoreius Lamonte Lee of McComb, Pike County, Mississippi.

He is described as a black male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, June 8th, at about 10:00 PM, wearing a camouflage tank top, blue gym shorts, and white Nike shoes in the 2000 block of Joel Lang Rd. in Pike County.

Family members say Decoreius Lamonte Lee suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Decoreius Lamonte Lee, contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023.