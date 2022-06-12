Mississippi police: Woman shot in neck, killed while waiting at gas station

A woman was fatally shot in the neck while sitting in her vehicle at a Mississippi gas station Saturday morning.

Jackson police officers responded to a shooting shortly before noon on Saturday at a gas station on Cooper Road.

When officers arrived they found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The woman, identified as Brianna Winters, 21, died at the scene.

Jackson police say they are looking for a man who may be connected to the shooting scene leaving the scene in a silver Honda Accord.