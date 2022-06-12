Three people arrested on charges of sexual abuse involving Mississippi girl

Published 6:04 am Sunday, June 12, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

Three suspects were arrested Friday on child sex charges in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a Mississippi girl.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report that Travis Wade, 48, Christina Baylis, 33, and Robert Baylis, 48,were taken into custody after they received information from the Mississippi Department of Child Protection about the possible sexual abuse.

The abuse of the now 14-year-old girl reportedly occurred over the course of several years at homes in Biloxi and St. Martin.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A search warrant was served at Travis Wade’s home in St. Martin where investigators reportedly discovered material evidence that supports the victim’s claims.

Wade, 48, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $500,000.

Christina Baylis, 33, is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of possession of child pornography. Her bond is set at $750,000.

Robert Baylis, 48, is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of possession of child pornography. His bond is $750,000.

More News

Excessive Heat Warning issued for parts of Mississippi. Heat indexes in excess of 110 degrees expected.

Dispute between two brothers at Mississippi campground leaves one with gunshot wound

Driver falls asleep behind the wheel, crashes on Mississippi highway

5-year-old Mississippi girl shot, killed inside vehicle. Police looking for man reportedly connected to shooting.

Print Article