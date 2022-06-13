Dispute between two brothers at Mississippi campground leaves one with gunshot wound

A dispute between two brothers at a Mississippi campground ended with gunfire and one of the brothers injured,

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a shooting at the Battlefield Campground in Vicksburg that occurred on Sunday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the campground in the 4400 block of I-20 Frontage Road just after 3 p.m. Initial reports indicated that two brothers had been involved in an argument.

According to sheriff’s office reports, a handgun was produced and one of the brothers was shot in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries. The other brother left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported it does have a suspect, but that it is not releasing the names of the suspect or victim due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The victim was transported to Merit Health River Region for treatment.