How many LGBT people have children in every state
Published 9:00 pm Monday, June 13, 2022
Annette Shaff // Shutterstock
LGBTQ+ people have historically been left out of conversations about family planning, custody rights, and cultural and legal ideas about what a family should look like. Before the 1970s, it was not unusual for a gay or lesbian parent to lose custody of their child—or for their parental rights to be taken away completely—after coming out. Today, LGBTQ+ families continue to contend with discrimination when trying to start a family—whether through fostering, adoption, or assisted reproduction.
Currently, laws which protect LGBTQ+ people in matters of fostering and adoption vary state to state. Twenty-nine states and Washington D.C. prohibit foster and adoption agencies from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, while 12 states permit these agencies to refuse to provide services to LGBTQ+ people on the basis of religious beliefs.
As recently as June 2021, the Supreme Court dealt a blow to queer parents trying to start families in their ruling on Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. The court sided with a Catholic social services agency, which refused to work with same-sex couples applying to foster children, arguing that the agency’s First Amendment rights took precedence over charges of discrimination.
Assisted reproduction services like in vitro fertilization (IVF) have also historically been less accessible to LGBTQ+ people, in part because of a limiting definition of infertility. The CDC defines infertility as “not being able to get pregnant (conceive) after one year (or longer) of unprotected sex.” Since many health insurance plans use this definition to determine qualification for treatment, couples who are not cisgender and heterosexual are often excluded from coverage. However, this may soon change, as the Biden administration is considering expanding the definition of infertility listed in the Affordable Care Act to be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people.
Other changes to legislation in some states have improved access to family services for LGBTQ+ people. In late May 2022, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis—who is openly gay—signed a law streamlining the process of giving queer parents legal custody of their non-gestational children. And the Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that LGBTQ+ parents have the same right to be co-listed on their child’s birth certificate as heterosexual couples.
But where in the U.S. are LGBTQ+ folks raising their families? To find out, Stacker cited LGBT demographic data from the Williams Institute based on Gallup surveys conducted between 2015-2017, and looked at LGBT family demographics in every state and Washington D.C. Respondents who said they identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender were considered LGBT and were not asked whether they identify under the wider umbrella term LGBTQ+. The average age of LGBT respondents nationally was 36.4 years.
Read on to find out how many LGBT-identifying people have kids in each state.
Rido // Shutterstock
Alabama
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.1%
– LGBT population with children: 24.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 20.4%
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
Alaska
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.7%
– LGBT population with children: 34.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 23.1%
Serhiy Bondar // Shutterstock
Arizona
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
– LGBT population with children: 25.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 16.5%
True Touch Lifestyle // Shutterstock
Arkansas
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.3%
– LGBT population with children: 36.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 21.2%
Lucky Business // Shutterstock
California
– Population identifying as LGBT: 5.3%
– LGBT population with children: 24.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 16.0%
Anthonyfonzi // Shutterstock
Colorado
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.6%
– LGBT population with children: 25.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 15.9%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Connecticut
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.9%
– LGBT population with children: 20.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 17.0%
Spaskov // Shutterstock
Delaware
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
– LGBT population with children: 35.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 15.6%
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock
District of Columbia
– Population identifying as LGBT: 9.8%
– LGBT population with children: 9.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 8.7%
YES Market Media // Shutterstock
Florida
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.6%
– LGBT population with children: 24.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 13.3%
Oksana Mizina // Shutterstock
Georgia
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
– LGBT population with children: 27.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 19.6%
bbernard // Shutterstock
Hawaii
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.6%
– LGBT population with children: 30.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 15.8%
yurakrasil // Shutterstock
Idaho
– Population identifying as LGBT: 2.8%
– LGBT population with children: 44.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 22.3%
Yuriy Golub // Shutterstock
Illinois
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.3%
– LGBT population with children: 28.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 16.6%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Indiana
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
– LGBT population with children: 34.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 18.9%
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock
Iowa
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.6%
– LGBT population with children: 27.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 18.6%
Davide Zanin Photography // Shutterstock
Kansas
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.3%
– LGBT population with children: 33.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 21.8%
antoniosantosc // Shutterstock
Kentucky
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.4%
– LGBT population with children: 26.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 18.5%
Xavier Lorenzo // Shutterstock
Louisiana
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.9%
– LGBT population with children: 28.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 19.9%
Serhiy Bondar // Shutterstock
Maine
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.9%
– LGBT population with children: 21.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 13.8%
BABAROGA // Shutterstock
Maryland
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.2%
– LGBT population with children: 20.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 20.3%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Massachusetts
– Population identifying as LGBT: 5.4%
– LGBT population with children: 21.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 17.1%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Michigan
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.0%
– LGBT population with children: 27.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 18.2%
Hananeko_Studio // Shutterstock
Minnesota
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.1%
– LGBT population with children: 28.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 16.5%
Ivan Moreno sl // Shutterstock
Mississippi
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.5%
– LGBT population with children: 34.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 25.7%
bbernard // Shutterstock
Missouri
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.8%
– LGBT population with children: 26.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 17.3%
Vane Nunes // Shutterstock
Montana
– Population identifying as LGBT: 2.9%
– LGBT population with children: 19.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 22.0%
graja // Shutterstock
Nebraska
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.8%
– LGBT population with children: 32.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 19.6%
Vane Nunes // Shutterstock
Nevada
– Population identifying as LGBT: 5.5%
– LGBT population with children: 22.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 17.0%
FotoAndalucia // Shutterstock
New Hampshire
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.7%
– LGBT population with children: 31.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 16.5%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
New Jersey
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.1%
– LGBT population with children: 25.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 19.7%
PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock
New Mexico
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
– LGBT population with children: 29.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 17.8%
Lopolo // Shutterstock
New York
– Population identifying as LGBT: 5.1%
– LGBT population with children: 22.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 16.4%
Serhiy Bondar // Shutterstock
North Carolina
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.0%
– LGBT population with children: 26.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 18.5%
JLco Julia Amaral // Shutterstock
North Dakota
– Population identifying as LGBT: 2.7%
– LGBT population with children: 10.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 21.6%
Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
Ohio
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.3%
– LGBT population with children: 30.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 17.7%
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
Oklahoma
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.8%
– LGBT population with children: 38.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 20.9%
UA-pro // Shutterstock
Oregon
– Population identifying as LGBT: 5.6%
– LGBT population with children: 23.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 16.3%
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.1%
– LGBT population with children: 27.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 15.9%
JLco Julia Amaral // Shutterstock
Rhode Island
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.5%
– LGBT population with children: 19.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 15.5%
daniel catrihual // Shutterstock
South Carolina
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.5%
– LGBT population with children: 30.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 18.9%
Maks_Nova // Shutterstock
South Dakota
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.0%
– LGBT population with children: 29.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 21.1%
mae_chaba // Shutterstock
Tennessee
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.5%
– LGBT population with children: 29.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 18.1%
Rido // Shutterstock
Texas
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.1%
– LGBT population with children: 29.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 19.8%
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
Utah
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.7%
– LGBT population with children: 40.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 20.1%
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Vermont
– Population identifying as LGBT: 5.2%
– LGBT population with children: 23.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 18.6%
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
Virginia
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.9%
– LGBT population with children: 26.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 16.0%
AnnaStills // Shutterstock
Washington
– Population identifying as LGBT: 5.2%
– LGBT population with children: 28.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 15.8%
Mego studio // Shutterstock
West Virginia
– Population identifying as LGBT: 4.0%
– LGBT population with children: 31.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 17.8%
AnnaStills // Shutterstock
Wisconsin
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.8%
– LGBT population with children: 29.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 16.4%
JLco Julia Amaral // Shutterstock
Wyoming
– Population identifying as LGBT: 3.3%
– LGBT population with children: 28.0%
– LGBT couples with children: 24.7%
