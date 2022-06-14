Man connected to Mississippi dogfighting sentenced to year in federal prison

Published 9:54 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By The Associated Press

A man convicted for his role in a dogfighting ring that spanned four states has been sentenced to a little over a year in federal prison.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Dangelo Cornish, 36, of Greensburg, Louisiana, got 14 months and two years of probation in the case, WBRZ-TV reported.

In a plea deal, Cornish admitted to having five pit bulls at his home that were being trained to fight, prosecutors said. Cornish was caught after a wiretap intercepted conversations with members of the Valley Street drug ring where he discussed the dogfighting operation.

When investigators raided Cornish’s home in 2017, they found the dogs chained up with weighted collars and anklets. They also found veterinary supplements and a treadmill used to force the dogs to exercise.

Detectives later learned that Cornish had connections to dogfighting in Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Cornish is the sixth person sentenced as a result of the investigation.

