Owner of Mississippi Lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24-hours to claim prize. Winning ticket purchased in December still unclaimed.

The owner of a lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24 hours to claim their winnings before the ticket becomes a worthless piece of paper.

Mississippi Lottery officials say a Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket that was purchased for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing is set to expire at the end of the day today — June 14.

The ticket was purchased at the Circle K store on US 49 in Florence.

The numbers drawn for that date were: 04-12- 22- 23- 24.