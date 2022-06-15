Mississippi couple $100,000 richer with recent winning lottery ticket

Published 6:17 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi couple became $100,000 richer with their winning ticket in a recent Powerball drawing.

Mississippi Lottery officials say the couple from Horn Lake claimed won the prize from the Saturday, June 11, Powerball drawing. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay.

The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The winning numbers drawn for Saturday were 18-20-26-53-69 with a Powerball of 5. The Powerplay was 2X. The winning ticket matched four out of five white balls, the Powerball and the Powerplay, increasing the original $50,000 winning prize amount to $100,000.

More News

Veterans want to return Purple Heart other items found in Mississippi storage unit to soldier’s family. Do you know him?

200 years of history unearthed at archaeological site of antebellum Mississippi mansion that burned in 1901

Police ask for public’s help in locating Mississippi woman not seen for more than a week

Mississippi crime lab: Remains found are that of woman missing since August 2021. Cause of death not determined.

Print Article