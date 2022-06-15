Mississippi man dies after vehicle crashes into dump truck. Passenger in vehicle escapes harm.

Published 5:03 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Oxford Eagle staff

A Mississippi man died when the vehicle he was driving collided with a dump truck Tuesday.

Cody T. Gaines, 28, of Batesville, died as the result of a fatal car crash on US 278 on Tuesday in Lafayette County.

On June 14, at approximately 8:20 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on US 278.

A 2011 Toyota Pickup driven by Cody T. Gaines, 28, of Batesville was traveling east on US 278 when it collided with the rear of a 2017 Mack Dump Truck driven by Jackie W. Daniels, 63, of Water Valley also traveling east on US 278.

Gaines received fatal injuries from the crash.

Daniels and Gaines’ passenger Van D. Faulkner, 57, of Holly Springs, Mississippi were treated and released at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

