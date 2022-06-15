Police ask for public’s help in locating Mississippi woman not seen for more than a week

Published 5:39 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Picayune Item Staff

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old woman last seen on June 7.

Officers with the Picayune Police Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Penton of Picayune.

Penton was last seen on Tuesday, June 7th between 7pm – 8pm in the area of Jackson Landing Rd. and South Beech St. in Picayune.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Penton is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She is about 5’7” / 199 lbs.

Penton was last seen wearing a navy blue sundress with white stripes and sandals.

Anyone who has any information on Penton’s whereabouts please call:

  • Pearl River County Central Dispatch @ 601-749-5478
  • Capt. Rhonda Johnson @ 601-337-6544

More News

Veterans want to return Purple Heart other items found in Mississippi storage unit to soldier’s family. Do you know him?

200 years of history unearthed at archaeological site of antebellum Mississippi mansion that burned in 1901

Mississippi couple $100,000 richer with recent winning lottery ticket

Mississippi crime lab: Remains found are that of woman missing since August 2021. Cause of death not determined.

Print Article