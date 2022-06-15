Police ask for public’s help in locating Mississippi woman not seen for more than a week
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old woman last seen on June 7.
Officers with the Picayune Police Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Penton of Picayune.
Penton was last seen on Tuesday, June 7th between 7pm – 8pm in the area of Jackson Landing Rd. and South Beech St. in Picayune.
Penton is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She is about 5’7” / 199 lbs.
Penton was last seen wearing a navy blue sundress with white stripes and sandals.
Anyone who has any information on Penton’s whereabouts please call:
- Pearl River County Central Dispatch @ 601-749-5478
- Capt. Rhonda Johnson @ 601-337-6544