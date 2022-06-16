Man arrested 150 miles away from where he reportedly shot brother at Mississippi campground

A traffic stop Wednesday led to the arrest of a man who reportedly shot his brother 150 miles away at a Mississippi campground

.The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the Battlefield Campground shooting suspect has been apprehended.

Michael Marino Molinari, 47 of Vicksburg, allegedly shot his brother in the leg during an argument on Sunday. His brother received non-life-threatening injuries. Molinari left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol found Molinari during a traffic stop in Webster County, Miss., just before noon on Wednesday. A routine inspection of his driver’s license revealed that he was wanted out of Warren County.

MHP Troopers placed him into custody and took him to the Webster County Jail. Warren County deputies picked him up the same day and booked him into Warren County Jail at about 7 p.m.

Molinari is charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to have an initial appearance in court on June 16.