Mississippi investigators: Thieves make away with credit cards at country club, go on spending spree at Walmart, Kroger

Published 6:43 am Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Vicksburg Police Department released photos of suspects they believe went on a spending spree after stealing credit cards from parked cars at a Mississippi country club.

MBI posted the photos on social media Wednesday. 

Officials report that on Sunday, June 5, 2022, agents with the Vicksburg Police Department and MBI responded to the Country Club Golf course located at 127 Country Club Drive, Vicksburg, concerning the theft of items and theft of credit cards stolen from parked vehicles at the country club.

The suspects reportedly used the victims’ credit cards to purchase items at Walmart and Kroger in Vicksburg.

MBI attached to the post images of the suspects and the vehicle that they were driving to commit the crimes.

If you have any information on these individuals or their known whereabouts please contact 1-855-485-8477 or MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

