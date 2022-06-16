Mississippi university dean found dead, being investigated as possible homicide

The death of a Mississippi university dean is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The Bolivar Bullet newspaper in Cleveland reports in a Facebook post that deputies from the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department found a white female lying on the floor inside a Boyle residence on Tuesday, June 14. The victim appeared to have been suffocated.

Deputies received a call from a Boyle police officer requesting assistance at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The female victim has been identified as Karen Fosheim, age 57, of Boyle. Fosheim most recently served as a professor and the Dean of Music at Delta State University.

The Bullet reports that a person of interest in connection with this case has been taken into custody.