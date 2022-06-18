Police: Teens use screwdriver to carjack victim. Suspects taken into custody after chase.

Published 6:47 am Saturday, June 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police say they have arrested two Mississippi teens who allegedly used a screwdriver to carjack a friend.

Ocean Springs Police say the two 16-year-olds and the 20-year-old victim were meeting together as friends at a house on Elliot Street when the teens reportedly pulled a screwdriver on the victim, forcing him inside his car.

Police say the victim managed to escape while the teens were driving through Ocean Springs. The victim then called the police.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle and chased the subjects on U.S. 90 along the coast. The chase ended in the Hard Rock Casino parking lot in Biloxi, where the suspects were taken into custody.

The teenage suspects, both from Ocean Springs, were charged as adults with armed robbery, kidnapping, felony eluding, and motor vehicle theft.

 

 

 

