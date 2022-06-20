Before tonight’s CWS matchup, Arkansas, Ole Miss fans battle for Jell-O shot supremacy — spend more than $27,000 on shots at Omaha bar

Published 9:43 am Monday, June 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

While the battle for a national championship may be playing out on the baseball diamond in Omaha, Nebraska, this week, another competition is heating up in a bar across the street from Charles Schwab Field.

Fans from SEC rival schools Ole Miss and Arkansas are spending thousands of dollars in the Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina Jell-O Shot Challenge — a challenge that was won by another rival school and last year’s National Champions in baseball, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

As of Sunday, fans from Arkansas and Ole Miss combined to down more than 6,000 of the alcohol-infused shots — with Razorback customers leading by a little more than 650 shots. No other Jell-O shot fans from other teams in the College Word Series come close to matching the dominant performance of the Razrobacks and Rebels according to the scoreboard at Rocco’s.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

With 3,416 Jell-O shots, Arkansas fas have already eclipsed last year’s record of  2,965 Jell-O shots set by the Bulldogs. At 2,763 shots, Mississippi State’s in-sate rivals are not far behind.

At $4.50 a shot, Arkansas and Ole Miss fans have already spent more than $27,000 at Rocko’s. That number is likely to go higher considering that the Razorbacks and the Rebels will meet Monday evening in the second round tonight.

With several rounds of the College World Series left to play, who knows how high the score will climb.

The scoreboard has its own Twitter account at @CWSShotBoard.

 

….

 

….

 

More News

America’s hottest Tik Tok dance was born in Mississippi. You might want to Jiggle-Jiggle to it.

One person killed after teen driver hits ATV on Mississippi highway

Body found at Mississippi wastewater treatment plant identified

Mississippi teens charged in connection with drive-by shooting death of mother’s fiancé

Print Article