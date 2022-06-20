Before tonight’s CWS matchup, Arkansas, Ole Miss fans battle for Jell-O shot supremacy — spend more than $27,000 on shots at Omaha bar

While the battle for a national championship may be playing out on the baseball diamond in Omaha, Nebraska, this week, another competition is heating up in a bar across the street from Charles Schwab Field.

Fans from SEC rival schools Ole Miss and Arkansas are spending thousands of dollars in the Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina Jell-O Shot Challenge — a challenge that was won by another rival school and last year’s National Champions in baseball, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

As of Sunday, fans from Arkansas and Ole Miss combined to down more than 6,000 of the alcohol-infused shots — with Razorback customers leading by a little more than 650 shots. No other Jell-O shot fans from other teams in the College Word Series come close to matching the dominant performance of the Razrobacks and Rebels according to the scoreboard at Rocco’s.

With 3,416 Jell-O shots, Arkansas fas have already eclipsed last year’s record of 2,965 Jell-O shots set by the Bulldogs. At 2,763 shots, Mississippi State’s in-sate rivals are not far behind.

At $4.50 a shot, Arkansas and Ole Miss fans have already spent more than $27,000 at Rocko’s. That number is likely to go higher considering that the Razorbacks and the Rebels will meet Monday evening in the second round tonight.

With several rounds of the College World Series left to play, who knows how high the score will climb.

The scoreboard has its own Twitter account at @CWSShotBoard.

