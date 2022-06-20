Body found at Mississippi wastewater treatment plant identified

The identity of a body discovered behind a Mississippi wastewater treatment plant has been released.

WTVA in Columbus reports that Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the body as that of Johnny Will Prude Jr., of Columbus.

Officers from the Columbus police and fire departments found Prude’s body Saturday at the wastewater treatment plant on Yorkville Road near the Columbus fairgrounds.

Initial reports indicate that crews were searching for a missing Columbus Light and Water employee. Prude worked at the Columbus Light and Water plant.

No other details have been released about the incident.