Mississippi driver arrested after reportedly hitting and killing cyclist, then leaving scene

A Mississippi driver accused of hitting a bicyclist and leaving him to die on the road has been arrested, police say.

Timothy J. Best, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death in connection with an incident in Tupelo on Friday, June 17.

Witnesses report that a Chevy Tahoe struck a cyclist, who was riding or pushing a bike on Briar Ridge Road. The cyclist was transported to a Tupelo hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Best, who is suspected of being the driver of the Chevy Tahoe, later that night turned him to authorities.

Bond for Best was set at $100,000.

The identity of the cyclist has not been released.