Mississippi teens charged in connection with drive-by shooting death of mother’s fiancé

Published 5:57 am Monday, June 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi teens have been arrested after they allegedly shot and killed their mother’s fiance in a drive-by shooting Saturday,

Jaden Taylor, 14, and his brother Jamaire Taylor, 18, have been taken into custody.

Jaden Taylor has been charged with murder, and Jamaire Taylor has been charged with being an accessory to murder and is also faces aggravated assault and drive-by shooting charges.

The two teens are accused of killing Hakemia Kelly, 29, who was shot at his house on Thousand Oaks Circle shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Kelly reportedly got into an altercation with his fiancé, the teens’ mother. The altercation reportedly motivated the teens to drive by Kelly’s house and shoot Kelly.

 

 

