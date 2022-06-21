Police: Carjacking suspect sought after Mississippi woman returns from grocery store to find man in driver’s seat of her parked car

Police are looking for a carjacking suspect after a woman returned to her car after grocery shopping to find a man sitting in the driver’s seat of her car.

At approximately 9:27 p.m. Monday, Brookhaven Police officers were dispatched to Walmart on Brookway Boulevard in response to report of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle, Lisa Wilson, was “clearly shaken,” Chief Kenneth Collins said.

Wilson told officers she was about to put her groceries into her white 2020 Kia Sorento when she noticed a man sitting in the driver’s seat of her car. The man was described as a black male with a low haircut, wearing a surgical mask and sunglasses.

Wilson began yelling for help and attempted to open the car door. The suspect locked the doors and pulled out of the parking lot rapidly. Wilson, who had been holding on to the door handle, was dragged a short distance on the pavement, Collins said.

She suffered abrasions, bruising and a broken foot, according to a family member’s Facebook post.

“She was carjacked, ran over and drug, because some animal decided to steal her vehicle at Wal Mart in Brookhaven,” Wilson’s nephew Zach Harveston wrote. “I want to thank from the bottom of my heart Sergeant Lisa Jackson of the Brookhaven Police Department and the paramedics of KDMC for their hard work and taking care of her!!! … people I beg and plead with you to please be aware of your surroundings and always remain vigilant. Because I’m here to tell you it can happen to anybody.”

“We’ve got video and are trying to locate the suspect who is still at large,” Collins said. “We believe he is a regular that’s been hanging out there.”

Anyone who spots the vehicle — Mississippi license plate LID2412 — or has other information is asked to call BPD at 601-833-2424.