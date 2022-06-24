Mississippi man killed when Corvette runs off road Thursday

Published 5:23 am Friday, June 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed when his Chevrolet Corvette ran off the road Thursday.

Marion T. McDonald, 47, of Port Gibson, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette east on Highway 18 when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, officials said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

McDonald was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car during the wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene,

MHP is investigating the crash.

More News

Three strikes and he’s out: Mississippi man gets life sentence under habitual offender law.

It’s a federal case: Police working to investigate after mailboxes at post office tampered with

Miss MSU, Miss Riverbend win second-round preliminary titles at Miss Mississippi 2022

Mississippi officials issue alert for 60-year-old man last seen Monday evening

Print Article