What time is College World Series Game today? Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

Published 12:47 pm Sunday, June 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Ole Miss players celebrate after the Rebels hit three, back-to-back home runs during Saturday's first game of the College World Series finals. Photo courtesy Ole Miss Baseball, via Twitter.

Game two of the 2022 College World Series is today and many fans may be asking: what time is the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s game will begin at 2 p.m. Central, 3 p.m. Eastern and will be televised on ESPN.

Ole Miss leads the best-of-three series 1-0 after beating Oklahoma soundly on Saturday night.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

If Ole Miss wins tonight, they’ll be crowned the champions. If Oklahoma wins Sunday afternoon, they will force a third gam to begin at 6 p.m. Central, 7 p.m. Eastern on Monday. If necessary, game three will also be aired on ESPN.

More Uncategorized

Cyclist hit and killed on Mississippi highway. Officials need public’s help identifying victim.

America’s hottest Tik Tok dance was born in Mississippi. You might want to Jiggle-Jiggle to it.

Federal judge: Only woman on Mississippi’s death row can challenge her conviction in state court

Utility clerk took payments from customers, then manipulated the books to steal thousands, auditor says

Print Article