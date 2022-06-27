6-year-old girl dies in tragic boating accident on Mississippi lake

Published 6:24 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A young girl died in a boating accident on Grenada Lake Sunday afternoon.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that officials from the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office say the accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office reports that a 6-year-old girl, who has not been identified, fell off a boat and then was accidentally run over by the same boat from which she fell.

The Grenada County Coroner’s Office pronounced the girl dead at 2:33 p.m.

The death has been ruled an accident.

 

