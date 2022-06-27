Possible tornado photographed along Mississippi highway Sunday

Published 9:23 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

Photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud moving across the southwest Mississippi landscape were recorded near the intersection of U.S. 84 in Lincoln County.

The possible tornado moved southeast of Brookhaven around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Multiple trees and power lines were down, and well as some roof damage to at least one structure, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid Monday morning.

Some downed limbs, trees and power lines were also reported in Brookhaven and across the county.

Residents are asked to exercise caution when cleaning up debris to avoid injury, including sudden movement of downed trees and electrocution from hidden downed power lines.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, power had been restored to all but 16 customers, according to PowerOutage.us.

