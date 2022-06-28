Mississippi authorities issue alert for missing teen, two-day-old baby

Published 5:49 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk of Horn Lake.

Angela Gail Kirk is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair.  Angela Gail Kirk was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.

Kyron Legend Kirk is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue baby cap, a white onesie with multi-colored stars, and white socks.

Angela Gail Kirk and Kyron Legend Kirk were last seen Monday, June 27, in the 1500 block of Goodman Road in Horn Lake at 6 p.m.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Angela Gail Kirk and Kyron Legend Kirk, contact the Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174.

