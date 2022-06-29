Medical transport plane grounded after being shot at Mississippi airport

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A medical transport plane has been grounded after it was struck by a bullet at a Mississippi airport.

WAPT in Jackson reports that a pilot for Physicians Air Transport was standing in a hangar at Hawkins Field in Jackson when he heard a loud ping. Soon after, the pilot found a bullet hole in the plane and evidence that a bullet has struck part of the airplane’s engine.

The incident reportedly happened before 6:30 p.m. Monday,  David Hood, the lead pilot for the air transport company told WAPT.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The 1993 Beechcraft aircraft flies emergency medical service missions in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Hood said it could cost $250,000 and take at least a week to get the plane back in the air.

More News

Police: Man shot, killed while walking down street in Mississippi’s capital city

Mike Ezell wins 4th District GOP runoff, sending incumbent Palazzo home

Flowers wins GOP runoff, will face US Rep. Bennie Thompson in November

Mississippi murder suspect out on bond among four arrested in armed robbery attempt, car chase

Print Article