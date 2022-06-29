Two federal inmates charged after planned attempt to assault Mississippi law enforcement officers

A Mississippi sheriff reports that two federal inmates housed in the Monroe County Jail attempted to carry out a planned assault on local law enforcement.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook posted about the incident on the department’s Facebook page.

“Inmate Joshua Miller (the one who thinks he is cute) is serving a life sentence for murdering his girlfriend and other gang-related charges has now been charged with 3 counts of felony assault on a deputy sheriff,” the post said. “His accomplice Dillon Heffker, who is in our facility for Drugs and weapons charges, (also gang-related) is also charged with one count of felony assault on a deputy sheriff.”

Deputies reportedly found a weapon earlier in the week after threats had been made to assault the department’s “smallest female guard”.

On Sunday, the inmates reportedly attempted to incite a riot in the jail while filming through a face-time tablet call.

Patrol deputies were dispatched to the jail. When the first deputy entered the cell to gain control of the situation, inmate Miller failed to comply and was struck in the “body” with a less-lethal round.

“Inmate Miller then began screaming like a small child into the tablet he was continuing to hold, claiming to have been shot in the face,” the post said. “When the deputy began to cuff the crying Inmate, he resisted and fought with the deputy, biting him multiple times.”

“Corrections officers were able to hold off the other inmate Heffker, who was attempting to assault the deputy with a TV. Within minutes, two other deputies arrived and the two inmates were placed in restraints and removed from the cell. One other deputy was bitten in the arrest.”

The deputy who was first on the scene was treated and released from the emergency room.

“We are blessed that no one was seriously injured in this incident, but this is exactly why we have to constantly train, use better tactics, and be physically fit to do this job. By far the biggest challenge to being Sheriff is the operation of the jail,” Crook said in the post. “We have gone to great lengths to provide a pathway for inmates to better themselves while here; however, the ones who have that mentality seem few and far between. For those who don’t have that desire and especially those who want to constantly bully and threaten others, especially our staff, there will be no privileges whatsoever other than the bare minimum required by state law.”