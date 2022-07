alexfan32 // Shutterstock

D.C., Southern states see highest rate of late auto payments

Missing a payment on an auto loan can carry with it more than the potential for a late fee. Your record of making payments on time is the most important factor in your credit scores, and just one delinquent payment can seriously impact your credit rating. Lenders check credit scores, such as a FICO Score, to gauge your overall credit worthiness, and delinquent payments can make it harder to secure financing in the future.

Being late on an auto loan payment by a few days or weeks may result in a late fee, but the consequences get more severe once you hit the 30-day mark. When a payment is 30 days late, it gets reported to the credit bureaus as delinquent. A late payment stays on your credit report for seven years and can affect your scores the entire time it’s there. However, the impact of a late payment becomes less severe as time passes and more on-time payments are made.

An auto loan uses the vehicle as collateral, and lenders are within their rights to claim it in the event of nonpayment. If a borrower continues to miss payments, the vehicle is at risk of repossession.

There are many personal and financial factors that contribute to why an individual may be delinquent on an auto loan, from changes in household income to uncertainties in a fluctuating job market. Predatory auto dealers are also a factor in some areas. Some dealers use aggressive tactics to pressure or mislead consumers into taking on high auto loans they have neither the credit rating nor income to afford. To protect consumers, the Federal Trade Commission targets predatory auto dealerships and lenders that use such tactics.

In order to better understand consumer auto loan delinquencies across the U.S., Experian analyzed auto delinquency data for the third quarter (Q3) of 2021. All 50 states—and Washington, D.C.—were ranked according to the percentage of auto payments at least 30 days past dues, and ties were broken by the percentage of auto payments at least 60 days past due.

National trends

There were higher-than-average rates of delinquency among states in the South and along the Atlantic coast. Explaining such a trend is complex, but one factor could be a state’s poverty level. Several of the states shown to have some of the highest rates of delinquency—Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and the Carolinas—all bear poverty levels above the national average.

Median household income is also among the lowest nationally in these states, and average FICO scores are on the lower end of the spectrum. Meanwhile, income and average FICO Scores are higher in Northern and Midwestern regions of the country, where delinquency rates are comparatively lower.

According to Kelley Blue Book, average new car prices rose $6,220 in 2021, with the average price of a vehicle reaching $47,077 as of December of last year. As the cost of car ownership is pushed higher and higher, Experian has identified a trend of rising amounts of auto loan debt, which it expects to continue.

#51. Utah

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 4.5%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.5%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.8%

– Average state FICO Score: 727 (13 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.2

– Average monthly auto payment: $501 (lease), $513 (loan)

#50. North Dakota

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 4.6%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.4%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.6%

– Average state FICO Score: 733 (19 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.2

– Average monthly auto payment: $518 (lease), $582 (loan)

#49. South Dakota

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 4.8%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.5%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.8%

– Average state FICO Score: 733 (19 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.2

– Average monthly auto payment: $475 (lease), $538 (loan)

#48. Idaho

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.0%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.6%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.9%

– Average state FICO Score: 725 (11 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.0

– Average monthly auto payment: $475 (lease), $535 (loan)

#47. Wyoming

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.0%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.6%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.8%

– Average state FICO Score: 722 (8 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.5

– Average monthly auto payment: $505 (lease), $636 (loan)

#46. Vermont

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.1%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.3%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.5%

– Average state FICO Score: 736 (22 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.3

– Average monthly auto payment: $449 (lease), $511 (loan)

#45. Maine

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.1%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.3%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.6%

– Average state FICO Score: 727 (13 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.0

– Average monthly auto payment: $437 (lease), $503 (loan)

#44. Iowa

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.2%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.7%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.9%

– Average state FICO Score: 729 (15 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.1

– Average monthly auto payment: $489 (lease), $532 (loan)

#43. Minnesota

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.2%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.6%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.8%

– Average state FICO Score: 742 (28 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $480 (lease), $515 (loan)

#42. New Hampshire

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.4%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.5%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.6%

– Average state FICO Score: 734 (20 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.1

– Average monthly auto payment: $439 (lease), $500 (loan)

#41. Nebraska

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.4%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.8%

— 90 or more days past due: 1.9%

– Average state FICO Score: 731 (17 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.1

– Average monthly auto payment: $469 (lease), $532 (loan)

#40. Wisconsin

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.6%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.9%

— 90 or more days past due: 2.0%

– Average state FICO Score: 735 (21 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.8

– Average monthly auto payment: $467 (lease), $498 (loan)

#39. Montana

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.6%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.9%

— 90 or more days past due: 2.0%

– Average state FICO Score: 730 (16 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.9

– Average monthly auto payment: $476 (lease), $547 (loan)

#38. Oregon

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.7%

— 60 or more days past due: 2.9%

— 90 or more days past due: 2.0%

– Average state FICO Score: 731 (17 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.6

– Average monthly auto payment: $451 (lease), $499 (loan)

#37. Washington

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 5.9%

— 60 or more days past due: 3.0%

— 90 or more days past due: 2.1%

– Average state FICO Score: 734 (20 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.5

– Average monthly auto payment: $516 (lease), $550 (loan)

#36. Kansas

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 6.3%

— 60 or more days past due: 3.3%

— 90 or more days past due: 2.3%

– Average state FICO Score: 721 (7 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.9

– Average monthly auto payment: $515 (lease), $551 (loan)

#35. Alaska

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 6.5%

— 60 or more days past due: 3.0%

— 90 or more days past due: 2.0%

– Average state FICO Score: 717 (3 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $492 (lease), $583 (loan)

#34. Colorado

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 7.0%

— 60 or more days past due: 3.6%

— 90 or more days past due: 2.6%

– Average state FICO Score: 728 (14 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $520 (lease), $556 (loan)

#33. Pennsylvania

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 7.4%

— 60 or more days past due: 3.7%

— 90 or more days past due: 2.6%

– Average state FICO Score: 724 (10 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $471 (lease), $505 (loan)

#32. Michigan

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 7.6%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.2%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.2%

– Average state FICO Score: 719 (5 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.9

– Average monthly auto payment: $447 (lease), $480 (loan)

#31. Indiana

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 7.6%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.3%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.2%

– Average state FICO Score: 712 (2 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.9

– Average monthly auto payment: $484 (lease), $519 (loan)

#30. Ohio

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 8.1%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.5%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.3%

– Average state FICO Score: 715 (1 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.8

– Average monthly auto payment: $453 (lease), $500 (loan)

#29. Missouri

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 8.1%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.4%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.2%

– Average state FICO Score: 711 (3 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.8

– Average monthly auto payment: $526 (lease), $532 (loan)

#28. Virginia

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 8.2%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.3%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.0%

– Average state FICO Score: 721 (7 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.6

– Average monthly auto payment: $541 (lease), $547 (loan)

#27. West Virginia

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 8.3%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.4%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.1%

– Average state FICO Score: 699 (15 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.1

– Average monthly auto payment: $477 (lease), $575 (loan)

#26. Arizona

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 8.6%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.9%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.7%

– Average state FICO Score: 710 (4 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.8

– Average monthly auto payment: $512 (lease), $576 (loan)

#25. California

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 8.7%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.6%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.3%

– Average state FICO Score: 721 (7 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.4

– Average monthly auto payment: $567 (lease), $572 (loan)

#24. Tennessee

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 8.7%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.8%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.5%

– Average state FICO Score: 701 (13 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $527 (lease), $560 (loan)

#23. Oklahoma

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 8.7%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.9%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.7%

– Average state FICO Score: 692 (22 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.0

– Average monthly auto payment: $524 (lease), $597 (loan)

#22. Massachusetts

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 8.8%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.0%

— 90 or more days past due: 2.5%

– Average state FICO Score: 732 (18 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.5

– Average monthly auto payment: $458 (lease), $482 (loan)

#21. Illinois

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 8.9%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.8%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.4%

– Average state FICO Score: 719 (5 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.5

– Average monthly auto payment: $534 (lease), $541 (loan)

#20. Rhode Island

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 9.0%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.5%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.0%

– Average state FICO Score: 723 (9 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.5

– Average monthly auto payment: $462 (lease), $461 (loan)

#19. Florida

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 9.0%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.0%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.6%

– Average state FICO Score: 707 (7 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $549 (lease), $553 (loan)

#18. Kentucky

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 9.1%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.2%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.8%

– Average state FICO Score: 702 (12 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.6

– Average monthly auto payment: $490 (lease), $527 (loan)

#17. Connecticut

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 9.1%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.4%

— 90 or more days past due: 2.9%

– Average state FICO Score: 726 (12 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.5

– Average monthly auto payment: $514 (lease), $495 (loan)

#16. Delaware

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 9.2%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.0%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.6%

– Average state FICO Score: 714 (0 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $474 (lease), $533 (loan)

#15. New Jersey

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 9.2%

— 60 or more days past due: 4.5%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.1%

– Average state FICO Score: 725 (11 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.5

– Average monthly auto payment: $519 (lease), $518 (loan)

#14. Arkansas

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 9.4%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.6%

— 90 or more days past due: 4.2%

– Average state FICO Score: 694 (20 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.1

– Average monthly auto payment: $383 (lease), $607 (loan)

#13. Nevada

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 9.5%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.4%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.9%

– Average state FICO Score: 701 (13 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $565 (lease), $582 (loan)

#12. New Mexico

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 9.5%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.3%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.8%

– Average state FICO Score: 699 (15 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.0

– Average monthly auto payment: $465 (lease), $616 (loan)

#11. Texas

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 10.1%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.5%

— 90 or more days past due: 4.0%

– Average state FICO Score: 692 (22 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 2.0

– Average monthly auto payment: $578 (lease), $662 (loan)

#10. New York

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 10.1%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.0%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.5%

– Average state FICO Score: 722 (8 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.4

– Average monthly auto payment: $507 (lease), $517 (loan)

#9. Hawaii

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 10.3%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.2%

— 90 or more days past due: 3.5%

– Average state FICO Score: 732 (18 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.2

– Average monthly auto payment: $520 (lease), $565 (loan)

#8. North Carolina

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 10.3%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.8%

— 90 or more days past due: 4.1%

– Average state FICO Score: 707 (7 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.6

– Average monthly auto payment: $493 (lease), $541 (loan)

#7. South Carolina

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 10.5%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.9%

— 90 or more days past due: 4.2%

– Average state FICO Score: 693 (21 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.6

– Average monthly auto payment: $497 (lease), $543 (loan)

#6. Maryland

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 10.6%

— 60 or more days past due: 5.7%

— 90 or more days past due: 4.1%

– Average state FICO Score: 716 (2 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.6

– Average monthly auto payment: $556 (lease), $560 (loan)

#5. Alabama

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 11.4%

— 60 or more days past due: 6.7%

— 90 or more days past due: 5.0%

– Average state FICO Score: 691 (23 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $513 (lease), $575 (loan)

#4. Georgia

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 12.1%

— 60 or more days past due: 6.8%

— 90 or more days past due: 4.9%

– Average state FICO Score: 693 (21 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.6

– Average monthly auto payment: $533 (lease), $590 (loan)

#3. Louisiana

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 12.8%

— 60 or more days past due: 7.3%

— 90 or more days past due: 5.1%

– Average state FICO Score: 689 (25 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $566 (lease), $627 (loan)

#2. Mississippi

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 15.1%

— 60 or more days past due: 8.7%

— 90 or more days past due: 6.2%

– Average state FICO Score: 681 (33 points less than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 1.7

– Average monthly auto payment: $463 (lease), $600 (loan)

#1. Washington D.C.

– Auto financing accounts ever 30 or more days past due: 23.4%

— 60 or more days past due: 14.7%

— 90 or more days past due: 11.3%

– Average state FICO Score: 717 (3 points more than national average)

– Average auto loans/leases per person: 0.9

– Average monthly auto payment: $563 (lease), $518 (loan)

